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Turnrow Talk: Helena Agri-Enterprises’ customer success driven by People…Products…Knowledge...
By Corteva Agriscience,9 days ago
When Tom Wingert, branch manager at Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC in Osmond, Nebraska, defines this retail location’s success, he immediately points to the success of customers. “If our customers are successful at the end of the year after they’ve raised their crop, then I know we’ve been successful. We’ve done...