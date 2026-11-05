undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
PATRIARCHS IN BLACK REVEAL NEW TRACK "SPOILER ALERT"
By Larry Petro,6 days ago
From The Upcoming Album 'To Serve Man', Out January 8th, 2027 via Metalville. Today, doom metallers Patriarchs in Black reveal the new single "Spoiler Alert." The song is the second single taken from the upcoming studio album To Serve Man, out on January 8th, 2027 via Metalville. The official video for "Spoiler Alert" be seen and heard HERE at Metalville's official YouTube channel.