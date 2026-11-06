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Days of Our Lives Recap November 5, 2026: Leo Stark Gets Locked In With a Briefcase of Cash After Gwen’s Tip
By Jennifer DeAngelo,8 days ago
DAYS OF OUR LIVES RECAP: LEO STARK WALKS INTO A TRAP ON PIER 4. TL;DR: Your Days of Our Lives recap for November 5, 2026. Leo finds a briefcase of cash in a disguised Pier 4 warehouse and gets locked in, Holly tells Mason she saw Sophia alive, George’s laptop could clear Sarah, and Lani tells Xander to lawyer up.