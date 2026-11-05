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Caught In Bangkok! Is General Hospital’s Dillon Quartermaine Headed Home To Port Charles After Tracy Bails Him Out?
By Bernadette Isley,6 days ago
Updated: 11-06-26 at 6:31 PM ET. Tracy’s Bangkok trip covers Jane Elliot’s annual vacation, she is due back in weeks, and no Dillon casting has been announced. TL;DR: Nothing is confirmed, but Dillon Quartermaine was arrested while filming in a Bangkok monastery and his mother left town to bail him out, so is a Port Charles homecoming next, and who would play him?