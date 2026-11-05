undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Today on Daytime – Friday, November 6 Spoilers: Special Guests, Covert Visits, and Old Memories Stirring Up Trouble
By Ashley Sebarras,6 days ago
SPOILERS WELCOME GUESTS, REVEAL SECRETS, AND STIR OLD MEMORIES. Friday’s Spoilers welcome two special guests to Beyond the Gates, send Days of Our Lives into a surprise reveal, light a fire under General Hospital, stir old memories on Bold and the Beautiful, and test the patience of Young and the Restless. Here’s what’s coming.