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Bold and the Beautiful Recap November 5: Steffy Forrester Collapses as Ridge and Taylor Demand the Truth
By Nancy Bannister,8 days ago
STEFFY CRIES, “I KNOW! I’M SORRY!” AND COLLAPSES AS RIDGE AND TAYLOR DEMAND THE TRUTH. TL;DR: Steffy Forrester collapsed onto the floor, unconscious, after Ridge and Taylor laid into her over the surrogacy and demanded the truth. Carter had a daymare about Ridge raging at him over the office couch, then the real Ridge called him over. Sheila told Deacon he is the greatest lover she has known.
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