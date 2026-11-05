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Why Every Influencer Should Have a Lawyer Before Signing the Next Brand Deal
By Dr. Jerry Doby,5 days ago
The brand deal is where creators make their money and where they quietly lose it. Here is why a lawyer belongs in the room before you sign. For most content creators, the brand deal is the business. It is the moment an audience turns into income, and it usually arrives as good news: a message from a brand, a rate that feels like validation, and a contract attached almost as an afterthought. That contract is the part most creators skim, and it is the part that decides whether the deal actually pays off or quietly costs them for years.