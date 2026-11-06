undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
South Dakota Mines Set to Host RMAC Cross Country Championships
8 days ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Mines Cross Country is ready to host the RMAC Championships on Saturday morning at Hart Ranch. In their last meet at the Mount Marty XC Invite, the Hardrockers took first place in both the men's and women's races. Jack Errea won the 8K with his 25:52.7, while Kailey Winter took first place in the 6K, clocking in at 22:46.0. Between both teams, the Rockers have not finished below fourth place in all their meets this season. The open race of the RMAC Championship begins at 8:15 a.m., followed by the men's 8K at 9:30 a.m. and the women's 6K at 10:15 a.m. There is a spectator parking fee of $10 per vehicle in the main lot. Cash or card will be accepted. Fans are encouraged to pre-purchase parking passes at RMACSports.org/Champ-Tickets. The championships will be broadcasted on the RMAC Network. Pay-per-view purchase options are available at RMACNetwork.com/purchase. The meet will take place at Hart Ranch, the same course where the Hardrockers host the Bauer Open. The course is located on the Hart Ranch Camping Resort, right next to the rodeo grounds and event center. What's Next The NCAA DII South Central Regional is scheduled for Nov. 21 in Lubbock, Texas.