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Health Officials in Palm Beach County Advise of Possible Bacterial Contamination
6 days ago
Palm Beach County, Fla. — Due to a recent wastewater spill into the corner of Flagler Drive and Plymouth Road and the corner of Flagler Drive and Bunker Ranch Road connected to the Intracoastal Waterway, the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County (DOH-Palm Beach) is issuing a health alert, no swim advisory, and no irrigation from these waterways to residents and visitors near the area. Drinking water is not affected.