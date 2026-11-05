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The Best New Restaurants Around D.C., November 2026
4 days ago
Eater writers and editors always get the same question. Friends, family, acquaintances, and randos all want to know, "Where should I eat right now?" That's where the Eater Heatmap enters the conversation, pointing diners toward the most intriguing or otherwise buzzy new restaurants in the D.C. area. This list considers restaurants that have been open for six months or less. For the hottest new bars in D.C., go here. And for our map of the region's 38 essential restaurants, go here.
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