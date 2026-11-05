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Silvec Biologics to Extend Research to Nematodes
7 days ago
Silvec Biologics’ lead scientist is forging ahead with an active research agenda aimed at attacking some of the significant pests plaguing Florida citrus growers. In August, Dr. Anne Simon, co-founder of Silvec Biologics with her brother Rafael, received EPA approval for a first-of-its-kind treatment for citrus greening. The approval came in time for growers to purchase the treated trees through the CRAFT program, instilling hope for the future.