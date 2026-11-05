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Moose members celebrate Halloween
By Joe Hendricks,4 days ago
After hosting a children’s Halloween party on Oct. 17, Anna Maria Island Moose Lodge 2188 in Bradenton Beach threw a Halloween party for the adult members on Halloween night. The party featured a costume contest, a DJ and a plethora of creatively costumed Moose members. When speaking to The Sun, lodge administrator Byron Dalton thanked the Women of the Moose for organizing the party and he expressed his appreciation for all the members who attended the party.