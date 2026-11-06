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‘War games’ preceded Jan. 6: Sen. Eric Schmitt’s role in Trump’s election challenge
By William H. Freivogel,9 days ago
During Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt’s viral moment interrogating former special counsel Jack Smith in October, events before and after the 2020 election were subtext just beneath the surface of the exchange. In 2020, Schmitt, then Missouri attorney general, became an active participant in Trump’s efforts to overturn the election...
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