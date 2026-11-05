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Kansas Reflector: Kansas’ rate of children without health insurance tops national average for second year
By Tim Carpenter,7 days ago
TOPEKA — More government red tape, the demise of COVID-19 benefits and anxiety about immigration crackdowns factor into a surge to 8.5% in the portion of Kansas children without health insurance in 2025. It was the second consecutive year the American Community Survey published by the U.S. Census Bureau...