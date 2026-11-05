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Alexandria Chamber of Commerce recognizes three new Chamber members
By Mark Anthony,5 days ago
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Membership Team recognized three new Chamber members on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. MN Bloom Co, owned and operated by Courtney and Erich Murphy, has recently moved into a suite located at 1920 Turning Leaf Ln. SW. Courtney has been in the wedding industry since 2018 dabbling in planning, photography, and everything in between but her passion is flowers. Her floral services include weddings, other personal events, and bloom bars as well as customizable arrangements for bouquets, boutonnieres and corsages, arbor arrangements, and more.