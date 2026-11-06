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Signing Hometown Talent: Mariah Jackson
By Paige Orr,9 days ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Memorial senior Mariah Jackson is staying close to home for her collegiate career, committing to play soccer at Midwestern State University. The Lady Mavs standout verbally committed to MSU back in June of 2025 and is excited to make it official on National Signing Day on Nov. 11. Jackson is a true multi-sport athlete, competing at the Class 5A level in volleyball, basketball, soccer, and track, while also winning a national championship with her club soccer team.