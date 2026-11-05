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Why an outdoor warning siren mix-up confused Boone County residents Wednesday
By Sawyer Jackson,7 days ago
If you live in Columbia or surrounding Boone County, you are likely accustomed to the familiar tone of the outdoor warning sirens on the first Wednesday of every month. However, the routine test on Wednesday, November 4th, caught many residents off guard. Instead of the usual steady hum, the sirens emitted a fluctuating wail, sparking confusion across the community.