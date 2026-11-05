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Monroe Woman Turns Herself In Five Months After Norwalk Hit-And-Run Left Man Seriously Injured
By Marco Whitaker,7 days ago
A 21-year-old Monroe woman turned herself in to Norwalk police Wednesday, five months and two days after investigators say she struck a pedestrian with her car and drove away without stopping to help. Carly Snyder now faces charges including evading responsibility and assault, and she was held on $60,000 bond following her arrest.
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