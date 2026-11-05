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Tyler Junior College breaks ground on new Perkins Family Education Center in Rusk
7 days ago
Tyler Junior College leaders broke ground on the new TJC South: Perkins Family Education Center in Rusk last week. The new facility is set to be located on the southeast corner of the courthouse square in Rusk, at 175 S. Henderson St, serving Rusk and surrounding communities. The center will offer healthcare courses in the College's LVN and ADN nursing programs.
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