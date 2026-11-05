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Michigan voters reject data centers in midterm elections | The Metro
By Harrison Stidolph,7 days ago
Michigan voters signaled their disdain for large-scale data centers in the 2026 midterms, as that sentiment helped flip a U.S. House seat. Democratic challenger Will Lawrence defeated Republican incumbent Tom Barrett, winning control over Michigan’s 7th Congressional District in one of the most expensive U.S. House races in the country. Lawrence, who will be representing Lansing and surrounding suburbs, made a federal moratorium on data centers a cornerstone of his campaign.