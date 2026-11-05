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Niagara University and 4TeamBrock Award First Mental Health Advocacy Scholarship
By niagaranews,6 days ago
Niagara University’s Clinical Mental Health Counseling (CMHC) program has partnered with 4TeamBrock, a Western New York nonprofit dedicated to mental health awareness, suicide prevention, and community-based support. Through this partnership, the 4TeamBrock Mental Health Advocacy Scholarship was created. This $2,500 tuition award is given annually to a CMHC graduate student committed to mental health advocacy and suicide prevention. Recipients agree to take part in advocacy and suicide prevention activities each year, engage in community outreach and awareness events, and reflect on their advocacy work throughout the program.