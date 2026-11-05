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RIP Dulcy Singer
By Shane Keating,7 days ago
We are saddened to report the passing of longtime Sesame Street executive producer Dulcy Singer. Singer started with the show in the very first season, and according to the Street Gang book, Jon Stone pretty quickly took notice of her abilities and soon, she was rising the ranks from assistant to associate producer to executive producer. Among her many wise decisions in that role was the concept of Maria and Luis’ romance and wedding on the show. She remained on the show through the end of season 24.