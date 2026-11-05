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Motorcyclist hurt in Decatur crash involving DUI, police say
4 days ago
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) -- A motorcyclist was critically hurt Wednesday night after Decatur Police said he collided with an SUV while driving drunk. The crash happened at the intersection of Oakland and Harrison Avenues. Police said the preliminary investigation found that an SUV was turning onto Oakland from Harrison when the motorcycle, driving north on Oakland, hit the driver's side of the SUV.