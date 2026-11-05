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Sharing information about UMaine’s strategic faculty retirement incentive — Nov. 5, 2026
6 days ago
Dear University of Maine and University of Maine at Machias colleagues,. As we develop the University of Maine’s balanced budget proposal for FY28, we are exploring every responsible option to close the projected $19 million structural gap while minimizing impacts to our dedicated faculty and staff and maintaining the affordable, high-quality education they provide our students to the fullest extent possible.