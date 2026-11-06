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Man dies after hit by vehicle on Cumberland Trace Road in Bowling Green
By Caitlin Huff,8 days ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man has died after being hit by a vehicle on Cumberland Trace Road near McFadden’s Ferry Way Thursdsay night. Bowling Green Police Public Information Officer, Ronnie Ward said the man was in the middle of the road when he was struck. He was 64 years old and had a license from Idaho in his pocket. They are not releasing his name because they have not been able to contact his next of kin.