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No. 4 field hockey falls to top-seeded Lafayette in Patriot League Semifinals
By Via Holy Cross Athletics,,8 days ago
EASTON, Pa. - The Holy Cross field hockey team fell to no. 15 Lafayette, 4-0, Thursday afternoon in the Patriot League Semifinals at Rappolt Field. HOW IT HAPPENED: Lafayette got on the board just under eight minutes into the opening quarter with a goal on an attacking penalty corner opportunity, which would stand as the game-winning goal. Holy Cross drew two penalty corner opportunities of their own and took two shots on net, but it was Lafayette who would find the back of the net five minutes before halftime. The Leopards turned on the heat in the third quarter, outshooting...