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FH Opens BIG EAST Tournament Against No. 3 UConn on Friday
By Via Villanova University,,7 days ago
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Villanova field hockey will head to Temple to face the #1 seed UConn Huskies in the opening round of the BIG EAST Tournament on Friday, November 6, at 1 p.m. from Howarth Field in Philadelphia. This is the second consecutive season that the ‘Cats have made the BIG EAST Tournament and their 16th appearance overall. The postseason appearance comes after a tough 2-1 defeat to No. 12 Liberty last Friday. Even with the loss, VU slotted itself into the tournament due to Providence losing to Temple and the team’s goal differential. Against the Lady Flames, it was…