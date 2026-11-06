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Field Hockey Advances to 2026 Patriot League Championship
By Via Lafayette College Athletics,,8 days ago
EASTON, Pa. - No. 15 Lafayette field hockey team bested fourth-seeded Holy Cross, 4-0, on Thursday afternoon at Rappolt Field to advance to the 2026 Patriot League Championship title match. The Leopards will meet with third-seeded Boston U. on Saturday, battling for the conference crown for the second-straight season. After the semifinal win against Holy Cross, the Leopards remain undefeated at home (11-0) and extend their win streak to seven games. The Maroon and White have advanced to the championship game five times in the last six seasons. Lafayette scored one goal per period and held the Crusaders scoreless. Patriot...