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Field Hockey Set to Face UAlbany in America East Championship
By Via University of Vermont Athletics,,7 days ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Vermont (13-5, 2-3 AE) travels to Albany, N.Y., to face UAlbany (11-6, 3-2 AE) on Friday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m. ET on Alumni Turf in the America East Championship. Friday’s contest marks the 36th all-time meeting between the two programs and their first postseason match since 2024. The match will be available to watch on ESPN+. RELATED LINKS WATCH INTERNATIONAL FEED LIVE STATS TICKETS 2026 ROSTER 2026 AMERICA EAST CHAMPIONSHIP CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE PAGE VERMONT OUTLOOK Vermont defeated UMass Lowell, 3-2, in the America East Semifinals to advance to its third consecutive championship. After falling behind 2-0,…