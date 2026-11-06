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UC Davis Field Hockey Set for MPSF Championship in Delaware
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
UC Davis opens the MPSF field hockey championship as the No. 2 seed, facing No. 3 Queens on Friday in Delaware. The winner advances to Saturday’s title game against top-seeded Delaware. The Aggies enter at 3-12 but bring two major conference honors: Ella Franken was named Defensive Player of the Year, and Charlotte Connally earned Freshman of the Year.