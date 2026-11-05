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Field Hockey Comes Up Short Against Wagner in NEC Semifinal
By Via Rider University Athletics,,7 days ago
Box Score STATEN ISLAND, NY – The fourth-seeded Rider University field hockey team saw their season come to a close in the NEC Semifinals Thursday afternoon, falling 2-0 to top-seeded Wagner. The Broncs finish the season at 5-14 overall and 4-4 in NEC play, while the Seahawks improve to 10-7 and advance to the NEC Championship Game. Wagner opened the scoring in the first quarter as Julia de Leeuw converted off a penalty corner to give the Seahawks a 1-0 advantage. Floortje Leunisse extended Wagner’s lead to 2-0 in the second quarter, sending the Seahawks into halftime with a two-goal…