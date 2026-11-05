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Aiken City Council Weighs Demolition and Repair Options for Fairfield Street Bridge
By Kelly Shearing,7 days ago
Aiken City Council held a specially called work session on Nov. 2. The topic was simple but tough: tear down the Fairfield Street Bridge or install shoring under the bridge. A South Carolina Department of Transportation analysis says the bridge is structurally compromised. It crosses the historic railroad cut from Colleton Avenue SE to Park Avenue SE.