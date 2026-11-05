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Dunkin', Starbucks debut 2026 holiday menus with new and old favorites
By Yi-Jin Yu,5 days ago
Dunkin' and Starbucks are getting into the holiday spirit with their limited-time, seasonal offerings, out this week. This year, Dunkin' is wrapping cups, donut boxes and Munchkins boxes with a colorful "Donutcracker" design that "reimagines the classic holiday nutcracker with donut-inspired details, festive sprinkles and the brand's signature pink-and-orange flair," according to the coffee chain.