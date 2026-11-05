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A Colorado quantum machine hit five mistakes per million runs, and that error rate now beats the best published result from any superconducting rival chip
6 days ago
A vacuum chamber the size of a shoebox holds a handful of charged atoms suspended in laser light. Each one stands in for a sliver of computer memory. Inside, nothing moves that a human eye could see. Yet those trapped atoms just posted a result that rippled through an entire...
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