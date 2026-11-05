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Wall Street's fear gauge posts its biggest jump since Liberation Day as AI stocks sell off
By Colleen Cabili,6 days ago
The Cboe Volatility Index, often called Wall Street's fear gauge, jumped to 28.09 on Thursday as chip and data center stocks sold off. Measured at its intraday peak, the index had climbed more than it had in any single session since the aftermath of President Donald Trump's April 2025 "Liberation Day" announcement of broad import tariffs, and it hit an eight-month high, according to Reuters.