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MileHigh Prep Report 8-Man League Awards.
By Anthony Garcia,9 days ago
MileHigh Prep Report 8-Man League Awards. My Eighth annual All-League Awards. You can only make offense or defense, you will not be on both!! I will pick a Player of the League, Coach of the League, Special Teams Player (Will try to stick to kicker unless not enough candidates) and Surprise Team of the League. I tried to go with the team that won the league gets 5 or 6 players on a Offense or Defense team, then 4 or 5 for second, ect.