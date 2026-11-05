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Community College of Denver Earns National Recognition for Connecting Students with Career Opportunities
By Evan.Davis Share,6 days ago
DENVER, November 3, 2026 — Community College of Denver (CCD) has earned national recognition as a recipient of Handshake's 2026 Career Spark Award, honoring the college's Career Connected Learning team for its work connecting students with employers, internships, and meaningful career opportunities. The award recognizes colleges and universities demonstrating...