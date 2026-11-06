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Deadline set for Canadians to claim money from $1.25M Apple settlement – Daily Hive
By CDO TIMES BOT,9 days ago
There are only a few months left for Canadians to claim money in a settlement from an alleged Apple gift card scam. Apple has agreed to pay $1.25 million to settle allegations that the company could have done more to prevent gift card fraud in Canada. The lawsuit was filed in Ontario against Apple Inc., Apple Value Services LLC, and Apple Canada Inc. on behalf of Canadians who were victims of a gift card scam and didn’t receive refunds or compensation.