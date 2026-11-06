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IQM and Volkswagen Advance Quantum-Classical AFQMC to Simulate Next-Generation Battery Chemistry – Quantum Computing Report
By CDO TIMES BOT,8 days ago
Written by the team at Global Quantum Intelligence. GQI’s intelligence platform, from the team that publishes QCR. Your QCR account includes a free preview. Simulating complex chemical reactions—such as the intermediate stages of lithium-air battery cycles—presents severe challenges for classical electronic structure methods due to the exponential growth of Slater determinants needed to capture strong electron correlation. Standard classical phaseless AFQMC (ph-AFQMC) mitigates sign problems by projecting random walks against a trial wavefunction; however, the method incurs systematic bias if that trial state cannot accurately represent multi-reference character. While QC-AFQMC leverages a quantum computer to prepare high-fidelity multi-determinant trial states, calculating the overlaps between the quantum trial state and classical Monte Carlo walkers has historically created a prohibitive computational bottleneck.