undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Po’boy Sandwich At This Little Virginia Deli Has Locals Coming Back For More
By Eleanor Whitfield,8 days ago
The seafood at this little deli gets cleaned to order. That means your shrimp po’boy starts its journey when you place your order, not hours before. The bread gets baked daily, and the rolls are torpedo-shaped. Crispy fried seafood goes inside with lettuce, tomatoes, and a zesty remoulade. I appreciate a sandwich that takes its own bread this seriously.
5