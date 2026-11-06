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Cowboys Honor Marshawn Kneeland One Year After His Death
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
The Cowboys are remembering Marshawn Kneeland one year after the defensive end died by suicide, honoring his memory while urging more open conversations about mental health. Teammates recall his humor and energy, and say his loss has made them more mindful of checking in on one another. The team has also created Huddle94 to foster those conversations.