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Madras High Court Rules on Non-Hindus Entering Agamic Temples
8 days ago
INDIA, October 28, 2026 (Swarajyamag): The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that non-Hindus wearing symbols of other religions cannot enter even the premises of Agamic temples unless they declare reverence for the Deity. This widens the earlier rule, under which non-Hindus had to declare faith in the Deity and accept temple customs only to go beyond the flagstaff. The declaration must follow the format prescribed by each temple. The order is not a blanket ban on everyone wearing another faith’s markers, but it does clarify that a non-Hindu who keeps wearing such symbols may enter but only after signing the undertaking.