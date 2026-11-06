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Computerized Clairvoyance: Psychics Push Back Against AI-Generated Readings
8 days ago
UNITED STATES, October 29, 2026 (The Guardian): UNITUrban Mystic is one of more than a dozen bots on the mobile app Your AI Psychic, which offers live, allegedly psychic readings via chat, video and voice calls as well as palm reading, astrology chart analysis and daily horoscopes. The app works on a coin system: each question costs 4.06 coins to ask. Users can purchase packages ranging from $9.99 for “a quick question” (82 coins) to $99.99 (1,180 coins) for “ongoing guidance and clarity” from an AI psychic of their choice. Your AI Psychic joins an increasingly crowded space of mobile apps and websites promising users algorithmically generated spiritual insight and knowledge of their futures. The divination industry, like mathematics research, copywriting, software engineering and a host of other professions, is facing upheaval amid the AI boom – and human practitioners are scrambling to respond. The rise of AI is particularly fraught in a profession offering spiritual products that are not well-regulated.