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Thanjavur’s Golden Painting Tradition Adapts to Modern Times
8 days ago
THANJAVUR, INDIA, July 1, 2026 (Hinduism Today): Thanjavur painting, a distinctive South Indian devotional art form employing gold foil, stones and raised relief work, continues to be produced by artists who combine centuries-old techniques with modern materials and designs. Award-winning artists Vijayalakshmi Prabhakaran and Marimuthu Uthrapathi explain how the tradition developed under royal patronage and evolved from earlier temple mural styles. It now has Geographical Indication recognition from the Government of India.