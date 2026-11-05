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Austin Police Investigate Homicide Near Guadalupe Street; West 6th Closure Reported March 1, 2026
By Sophie Leclerc,7 days ago
38th St. & Guadalupe St. — Approximate Homicide Investigation Location. Austin police were investigating a homicide in central Austin on Thursday afternoon, with the probe centered in the 3900 block of Guadalupe Street, just north of 38th Street. The department had not released details about a victim or possible suspect as the investigation unfolded.