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Mrs. Stark
7 days ago
Janice Bowden Stark, 94, passed away on Oct. 30, 2026, in Lampasas, Texas. She was born on Nov. 14, 1931, in Burnet County, Texas, to parents Ward G. Bowden and Joda Gibson Bowden. She grew up there and attended the Lampasas schools, graduating high school in 1948. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Occupational Therapy from Texas State College for Women (TWU) in 1952. She was an occupational therapist for several years at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital in Dallas, serving as director of Occupational Therapy and Volunteers. She later worked as an interior designer for 20 years.