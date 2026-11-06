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Colorado voters approve anti-trans measures on school sports and surgeries for minors
By Larry Marquardt,8 days ago
Democratic Gov.-elect Weiser signals support for legislative changes to the measures. Colorado voters approved ballot measures that will ban transgender children from playing school sports and gender-affirming surgeries for minors. The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 134 on school sports at 4:12 p.m. Thursday, when 52% of votes...