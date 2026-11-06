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Lady Crusaders Fall to Brescia
8 days ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. – The William Carey women's basketball team dropped a non-conference matchup to Brescia, 76-63, Thursday night at Clinton Gymnasium. The Lady Crusaders came out strong, racing to a 13-2 lead by the six-minute mark of the opening quarter. Jenna Garriga opened the scoring, and Brooklyn Cuevas followed with a 3-pointer as the Carey defense kept the Bearcats off balance early. Brescia gradually settled into the game over the final minutes of the period, trimming the deficit to 22-13 at the end of the first quarter.