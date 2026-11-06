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New Jersey Lottery Players Win $1M-Level Prizes in Scotch Plains and Sewell, $1.24M Cash 5 Prize in Woodbury
By Autumn Wingate,8 days ago
Twenty-four New Jersey Lottery players won $10,000 or more from Monday, Oct. 26, through Sunday, Nov. 1. One of them hit a $1,244,037 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot in Woodbury. The New Jersey Lottery shared the weekly winners on Monday, Nov. 2, according to NorthJersey.com. A shopper bought the Jersey Cash...