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Wendy Osefo Admits She Didn’t Want to Return for Season 11: ‘My Answer Would Have Been No’
By Ashley B,7 days ago
Alleged fraudster Dr. Wendy Osefo admitted she seriously considered walking away from Real Housewives of Potomac before returning for Season 11. After seven seasons on the Bravo reality show, Wendy revealed that deciding whether to come back wasn’t an easy choice. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Wendy admitted she questioned whether she wanted to put herself through another season.
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